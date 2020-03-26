New numbers show gun sales up 500% in S.C. in last week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – During the Coronavirus Pandemic, lots of businesses and industries are suffering, but gun store owners say they have seen a dramatic increase in sales.

The Brady Group, which aims to end gun violence, says gun store owners in SC have seen a 500% increase in gun sales just over the last week.

The Brady Group held a press conference Thursday in response to this statistic. Representative Wendell Gilliard (D) was one of the speakers in attendance.

Rep. Gilliard says it’s everyone’s duty be vigilant about safe gun storage and practice, and to keep firearms out of the hands of children.

“Don’t wait until it knocks on your door. When your kid, for whatever reason, the mom or dad leaves that weapon around, and he or she picks it up.” Rep. Wendell Gilliard

Besides weapons ending up in the hands of children, Rep. Gilliard also worries they will end up in the hands of abusers.

“Every time the gun sales go through the roof, if I am not mistaken it’s 500% now in just the last couple of weeks, one would have to understand when these gun sales go up, we can guarantee this, domestic violence will go up, crime will go up.” Rep. Wendell Gilliard

Danielle Richardson, the Lowcountry lead for the Brady United Campaign, says that for those in domestic violence situations, being quarantined with an abuser could be a reality.

“During these times of being quarantined, it is very scary for a lot of domestic violence victims because they are trapped in the house with their abusers for a certain period of time.” Danielle Richardson, Brady United Campaign

If you ever find yourself in an abusive or violent situation you are urged to call 9-1-1 and the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

