New online application available for restaurants looking to expand outdoor seating

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Starting Thursday, a streamlined application process is available for Charleston restaurant owners looking for more space to seat customers by expanding into parking lots, nearby properties, and even streets.

Jacob Lindsey with the City of Charleston says that expanding is a great solution for any restaurants having problems with space, and the application process is easy: all it takes is an internet connection and a camera.

“We set up a process that is as simple as it could possibly be, and any restaurant that wants to do this, just goes right under the city website, they fill out an extremely simple, one page form. They tell us where they are, what they are going to do, send us photo, and then they can go ahead and expand into their outdoor space.” Jacob Lindsey, Director of Planning, City of Charleston

Restaurant owners have been getting creative with how they accommodate guests while still making sure social distancing guidelines are followed.

Bay Street Biergarten in downtown Charleston is playing it safe by keeping the indoor dining room closed, but has already expanded seating into its parking lot. That’s a move that the City of Charleston has encouraged.

“We knew there were probably going to be some overflow issues as far as waiting in line, to have seating, we have some people overlooking what is going on in the parking lot, making sure that is enforced.” Laura Patrick, Owner/Operator Bay Street Biergarten

As for the Bay Street Biergarten, they are going to stay on the safe side for now, to make sure all of their patrons are taken care of.

“We basically want to make sure we have everything we need in place outside.. and in perfect working order, and we will proceed to do the inside, and we want to make sure we are following all of those guidelines.” Laura Patrick, Owner/Operator Bay Street Biergarten

