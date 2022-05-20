GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Goose Creek and the CLIMB Fund are teaming up for a new small business assistance initiative.

The Kickstart the Creek 2.0 initiative will provide loans to small businesses hoping to establish operations or expand within the city.

Goose Creek is contributing $500,000 to the program, which will be administered by the CLIMB fund beginning in June.

“Small businesses are vital to our community, and we want to identify creative and meaningful ways to support them,” said Goose Creek Mayor Greg Habib. “There’s never been a better time to start or expand a business in Goose Creek, and our partnership will make it even easier to do so.”

To learn more about qualifications or apply, click here.