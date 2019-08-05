New project would bring performance, art venue to Daniel Island

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A development currently known as the ‘890 Project’ is going before Charleston’s Design Review Board. The project would add a performance venue to Daniel Island.

The project would be built here on a piece of land in the middle of the commercial area of Daniel Island – located on Island Park Drive next to the UBS building. The developer is hoping to build a facility that would be a great place for smaller concerts or events.

Private and public performances would take place in the 40,000 square foot building. 8,000 square feet of the building would be retail space.

“We are locally owned and operated. My mother and I opened this 17 years ago, so we’ve seen this island grow,” said Karen Elsey, owner of Laura Albert’s Tasteful Options. “We were the third commercial building out here.”

890 Project will host performances presented by local jazz, string, and acoustic groups.

There was a performing arts center planned for the site by different developers, but that fell through.

Karen says she is excited about this new plan.

“I love the arts and I think people out here enjoy the arts,” she said.

She sees potential growth in her business because her customers love the arts.

“I think that they’re going to say, ‘Karen you need to open up more than one night a week.’ So, we’ll see about that. We’re always open to change and we’ve grown as the island has grown.”

The first phase of 890 Project began in 2016, with the building next door that houses Dockery’s restaurant. That opened in 2017. The new event hall constitutes the second and final phase.

If it is approved and the right bids come in, the developer hopes to break ground next year. The venue would open in 2021.