New retail center in Nexton offers more dining options, healthcare services

Inside of new Buffalo Wild Wings in Nexton Credit: Nexton

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- North Creek Marketplace is the newest addition to the Nexton community.

The new retail center, located where North Creek Drive meets Highway 176, opened on Monday bringing new dining options and healthcare providers to the area.

The first phase of the development includes a recently opened Buffalo Wild Wings and Marco’s Pizza. Other restaurants expected to open soon include Agaves Cantina, Scoop Ice Cream, Jersey Mike’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, and McDonald’s.

Heartland Dental, Princess Nails, and Dixie Cleaners are also slated to open during the marketplace’s first phase of development.

Another business, Blue Water Market, will open next week. This convenience store will offer grab-and-go breakfast and lunch options, Shell gasoline, and soft-cloth car washes.

“Nexton is focused on delivering convenient commercial amenities to residents, from dry cleaners and markets to medical providers and casual dining options,” said Cassie Cataline, marketing director of Nexton. “Our goal is to concentrate Nexton’s offerings and bring services to our community.”

Later phases of construction will include Extra Space Storage, Auto Zone, Time to Shine Car Wash, and Ace Hardware.