LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – New rides, more games, and daring foods will welcome the Coastal Carolina Fair this fall.

The Exchange Club of Charleston, which owns and manages the fair, announced in April that a new company will provide amusement rides, food, and games during this year’s event at the Ladson Fairgrounds.

The Coastal Carolina Fair falls right in the middle of the fall season, typically between Halloween and Election Day, and often welcoming in the start of much cooler weather.

Reithoffer Shows will bring myriad new rides to the midway, including “some of the most spectacular rides ever produced,” according to fair organizers.

Among 10 new rides that have never been at the fair before is “The Beast,” three roller coasters, and a 126 ft tall giant Dutch wheel. There will also be rides for children and new carnival games throughout the fairgrounds.

And prepare your taste buds, one new food offering includes a cookie-dipped turkey leg. “Everything is better with cookies,” the fair said in a Facebook post.

A full line-up of entertainment has not yet been announced, but fair organizers said Yonder Mountain String Band will be among the acts featured during this year’s event.

The Coastal Carolina Fair will kick off on Thursday, October 27 and runs through Sunday, November 6.