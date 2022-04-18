CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Medical University of South Carolina is launching a two-year dentistry fellowship with a grant from BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina.

The Safety Net Dentistry fellowship will be given to four dentists, providing them with two years of advanced postgraduate training through the new program, according to MUSC.

Selected dentists will be placed in Safety Net dental clinics in regions including the Pee Dee, Lowcountry, Midlands, and Upstate by September 1.

Working with MUSC Health primary care providers, the fellows will rotate between the different clinics throughout their respective areas.

“We believe that this investment from the Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina Foundation will serve as a catalyst to further grow resources and partnerships aimed at reducing disparities throughout the state,” said Dr. Amy Martin, director of the Division of Population Oral Health in the College of Dental Medicine, who will run the new fellowship program. “We are grateful to the Foundation for its partnership on this program and its investment in a dental workforce that is increasingly diverse and equipped to meet the needs of underserved populations across South Carolina,” Martin said.

MUSC said that the program aims to produce a stream of dedicated dentists seeking to provide oral health services to rural and underserved areas in the state.

“The Foundation is proud to support the establishment of this rural dentistry fellowship through MUSC,” said Erika Kirby, BlueCross BlueShield Foundation Executive Director. “Setting up an innovative pipeline to address the shortage of dentists working in rural and safety net settings and increase access to dental care across South Carolina.”

More information on MUSC’s academic programs can be found at musc.edu.