New, safer crosswalk could be coming to Seven Farms Drive on Daniel Island

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston and Berkeley County are working on a plan to keep pedestrians safe on Daniel Island.

A new, safer crosswalk could soon be constructed at a busy intersection on Seven Farms Drive.

The city’s Traffic and Transportation Committee on Tuesday approved an agreement with Berkeley County to build the new crosswalk which would be located between Island Park and River Landing.

Plans for the new crosswalk say it will be equipped with a flashing signal and other safety measures.

The area will likely have additional pedestrian traffic following a refurbishment project at the improved Capital One Station and its expanded concert series this year.

The project, however, will require the removal of about six to eight parking spaces along Seven Farms Drive. Officials hope to reach a possible agreement between the stadium and Blackbaud to use their parking lot for events.

The proposal will be discussed before the full council where it will likely be approved.