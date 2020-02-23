New scholarship named to honor former Mother Emanuel pastor Rev. Clementa Pinckney

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new scholarship was created to honor former Mother Emanuel AME Pastor Reverend Clementa Pinckney.

The Congressional Black Caucus Institute announced the new scholarship on Saturday, February 22 at Mother Emanuel AME Church and the organization is hoping to carry on Rev. Pinckney’s legacy.

“I was heartbroken that the world had lost someone that passionate about politics at such an early age. And so as his friend, I just wanted to continue his legacy in some way,” said Executive Director Vanessa Griddine-Jones.

Griddine-Jones, who worked with Rev. Pinckney in the South Carolina General Assembly, says that the scholarship will provide an opportunity for people in the Lowcountry to participate in the institute’s 7 day boot camp in Washington D.C.

The boot camp teaches strategies critical in winning campaigns with the hopes of developing the next generation of leaders.

Current pastor of Mother Emanuel AME Church Rev. Eric Manning says that the church was happy to partner with the institute.

“We are honored once again to be able to be a part of establishing this scholarship in honor and memory of Reverend Clementa Pinckney and the work that he has done.” Rev. Eric Manning, Pastor, Mother Emanuel AME Church

Winners of the scholarship will be notified in May and the boot camp will run June 19 through June 24.

The scholarship application process is scheduled to open on the congressional black caucus institute’s website sometime next week.