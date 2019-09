FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – Folly Beach City Council is giving the green light to have staff purchase a speed radar and traffic counter for the base of the Folly River bridge.

The current traffic counter is no longer functioning because of its reliance on hoses across the roadway, which interferes with the city’s car count entering the island.

The city will add the traffic radar to remind visitors and residents of the island-wide 25 miles per hour speed limit.