CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new vessel that pulled into Charleston Harbor this week is catching a lot of attention.

A spokesperson for Eastern Shipbuilding Group said the newest Staten Island Ferry, Dorothy Day, is docking in Charleston until weather conditions improve so that it can continue its 14-day journey from Florida to New York.

‘Dorothy Day’ is named after the renowned activist and journalist who lived and worked on Staten Island.

“Dorothy Day co-founded the Catholic Worker Movement, which included offering food and shelter to those in need on the Lower East Side during the Great Depression and created the Catholic Worker newspaper,” a spokesperson for Eastern Shipbuilding Group said.

The ferry is actually docking near Pier Side Street in North Charleston.

The shipbuilder announced earlier this week completion of the third and final Ollis Class Staten Island Ferry for the City of New York Department of Transportation.

Photo courtesy: Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc.

“It has been an honor for our company to build the three Ollis Class Staten Island Ferries for the citizens of New York City marking a bold new chapter in the Staten Island Ferry’s 200-year-old legacy of public transportation,” said Joey D’Isernia, President of Eastern Shipbuilding Group. “These cutting-edge ferries are now the premier vessels of the world’s busiest passenger-only ferry system that has reliably served the people of New York, New Jersey, and the millions of tourists New York City welcomes each year.”

It’s not clear when the ferry will depart Charleston Habor for the rest of its trip to New York.