MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Attention, shoppers! Three new stores and two restaurants are on the way to Mount Pleasant Towne Centre.

Lush, which sells things like bath bombs, will open this September.

Peloton, a store which produces cardio machines expects to open a showroom in October.

Then in December, an upscale Italian restaurant is scheduled to open.

Lenscrafters is also expected to open in December and First Watch, a café, is set to open in the new year.