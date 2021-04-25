New stormwater pond coming to Summerville to cause potential construction traffic over next eight weeks

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Summerville Stormwater Fund will be funding a construction project that will cause delays over the next eight weeks.

Starting Monday, April 26, there will be increased construction traffic and potential delays during daylight hours in the area of Central Ave. and US 17 at Parkwood Dr.

Trucks are restricted to use Parkwood Dr. towards Central Ave. or US 17 during this time.

A large amount of unsuitable soils will be removed from the area by up to 90 trucks a day in order to construct a new stormwater pond to mitigate flooding in the area.

It will be designed to temporarily hold elevated amounts of storm water that is expected to decrease the amount of runoff onto adjacent roadways and nearby properties.