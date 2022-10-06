MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A new thrift store in Mount Pleasant is providing a little more than second-hand goods.

The God’s Goods Thrift Store opened last month with the purpose to help raise money for other needs in the Lowcountry.

“We are an all-volunteer staff. There are no paid individuals in the store,” said Ralph Wetherell, founds of God’s Goods Thrift Store. “We take donations for sale in the store, and once we cover our expenses, basically rent, business license, and utilities, all the money goes back to distribute back in the community.”

Wetherell said the Mount Pleasant shop is sister to a similar store his parents opened in Bluffton.

“Our sister store in Bluffton has been open 12 and a half years. They’ve put $3.3 million back into the community so it’s a big deal.”

They have a board that will meet to fund the needs of individuals or other nonprofits across the Lowcountry; they are now trying to find several churches to partner with.

“We’re looking to get as many churches in Mount Pleasant involved as we can. So ideally, we could have eight or 10 churches in the local area, that would become mission partners because long-term our needs are not financial. We don’t need funding once we’re up and running, but our needs are volunteers and donations,” said Wetherell.

While they are just getting started, they have been able to help three families in need so far, and they also want to be able to give coupons for clothes to churches in the area that may know of clothing needs.

“I think when you walk into it, it’s not your typical thrift store. It’s a needs-based store- that’s one of our objectives. We got clothes in there for one dollar to three dollars, but we also have a lot of upper-end furniture.”

During their first month, in September, while being open only for six and a half days, they were able to generate $3,300 in profits to begin donating.

“When you think about it again, the thrift store is generating money to put back into the community not taking money out of it. So, we really feel like we can address a lot of the needs.”

The thrift store is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. It’s located at 607 Johnnie Dodds Blvd.