New video calls into question leadership during Jamal Sutherland investigation

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Video obtained by News 2 sheds light on who was in charge the morning of Jamal Sutherland’s death, an inmate who died at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

FULL COVERAGE: JAMAL SUTHERLAND DEATH INVESTIGATION

In a sit-down with Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano, she said Chief Deputy Willis Beatty was in charge at the time Sutherland died, but new video calls that timeline into question.

Graziano remembered Beatty leaving sometime in the afternoon.

“He was relieved at noon that day, the day of Jamal Sutherland’s death. I believe he was out the door by 12:30 or 1:00 p.m. that afternoon and he was escorted by our staff,” she says.

Surveillance video, however, shows Beatty being escorted out between 8:45 a.m. and 9:00 a.m.

Sutherland was pronounced dead around 10:30 a.m. that morning, meaning Beatty was gone before Sutherland’s death.

News 2 has reached out to Sheriff Graziano for clarification, but has not yet received a response.