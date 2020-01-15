New Year, New Beginnings: The Citadel to add artificial turf to their football stadium

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Citadel is heading towards a whole new look for their football field.

The school plans to add artificial turf to their football field.

The field has used real grass in its football stadium since 1948.

Officials believe that the $1.5 million could be beneficial for the performance of their athletes.

An artificial turf is really an outstanding playing surface for our players. That’s the fundamental thing that we try to make sure is that the playing surface is going to be something that’s safe and a really good environment for our players.” Col. John Dorrian, VP of Citadel Communications and Marketing

Col. Dorrian told me that having the artificial turf could also bring in different events to the stadium such as different sporting events like soccer or lacrosse and even some concerts.

During a Citadel Board of Visitors meeting, it was mentioned that having these many different events could expose more people to Citadel’s campus.

Students see the new changes coming to the stadium as a positive change.

“I believe that adding the artificial turf to the football field will boost morale. It will boost the recruiting and will bring more appealing features to the stadium.” Edward Scott, Citadel cadet

“I think the changes at the stadium, putting down new turf field, I mean corp wise we’ll always be there to support our guys. They’re just as much a part of the school as anybody else. But hopefully, with this whole new look that they’re bringing to the stadium a lot more community support and have a higher number of attendance at these football games.” Marrik Kelly, Citadel cadet

Officials expect work to begin by the end of January and to be completed sometime in April 2020.