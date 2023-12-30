CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Watch the ball drop on New Year’s Eve at the South Carolina Aquarium – all before bedtime.

The New Year’s Eve at Aquarium Aglow is returning for a family-friendly party. Aquarium Aglow is a dazzling light spectacular that illuminates the aquarium in neon lights.

In addition to the full Aquarium Aglow experience, a DJ will be playing live music and guests can enjoy face painting, a stilt walker and a ball drop.

The event will be hosted from 5:30 – 9:30 p.m. Refreshments and adult beverages will be available for purchase.

To learn more information or to purchase a ticket, click here.