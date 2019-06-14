New YETI store opening in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – A brand-new YETI store is having its grand opening today in downtown Charleston. The store is located at 360 King Street.

The store will offer a large selection of all the Yeti products, including coolers, drinkware, and other outdoor living accessories its customers have come to love. Something a little different about this space: the 5,000-square foot space will feature a bar area, where locals can enjoy a beer, coffee, or quick bite to eat. As part of its mission to make shopping at YETI an interactive experience, the store will host live music, film screenings, workshops and more.

Another interesting component of this new store is an area for customers to customize YETI products that are unique to them.

President and CEO of YETI, Matt Reintjes said that Charleston was the perfect fit for a new store location.

“Charleston’s passionate outdoor, fishing, and culinary communities make it an ideal city for our latest store. South Carolinians have long been wonderful supporters of YETI, and we are excited to further share our brand in this unique coastal city.“

As part of its grand opening celebration, YETI is inviting people to numerous events throughout the weekend, beginning today. Customers are encouraged to visit the store, shop, eat, and listen to live music on Friday and Saturday.

On Sunday, the store will be auctioning off limited edition hand-painted coolers by local artist Paul Puckett. All proceeds from the auction will benefit Charleston Waterkeeper, a water restoration project. Dads will also get a beer on the house with any purchase to celebrate Father’s Day.