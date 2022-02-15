Newly renovated Saul Alexander Playground opening in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – On Friday, the Town of Summerville will have a ribbon-cutting of the newly remodeled Saul Alexander Playground.

The grand re-opening of Saul Alexander Playground will reveal a new design and handicap-accessible equipment for all children to enjoy.

Renovations for the playground started in July 2021 following a Town Council approval of $150,000 needed to complete the park’s remodel.

The new playground now includes sidewalks, a zip track, an inclusive whirl, and a musical corner.

Officials say that the new equipment aims to promote social equity and enhance the quality of life for all.

Children with special physical, cognitive, sensory, and social needs will have equal opportunities to play.

Saul Alexander Playground, located at 615 S. Laurel Street, is open every day from dawn to dusk.