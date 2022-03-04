MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Count on News 2, Mix 95.9 and the American Red Cross for the spring Blood Drive Blitz on Thursday, March 31st from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

There will be two locations in the Charleston area: the Omar Shrine Center in Mount Pleasant and the Rollins Edwards Community Center in Summerville.

Giving a pint of blood will help save up to three lives. Donors will receive a $10 e-gift card from Fanatics. Plus, you’ll have a chance at winning a trip to the 2022 MLB All-Star game in Los Angeles, including round-trip airfare and 4-night hotel accommodations for 2.

Those interested in scheduling an appointment can call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org