News 2 anchor undergoes surgery: A personal message from Carolyn Murray

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Hey there, Facebook fam. A quick message from me, Carolyn.

Our lives are changing everyday, sometimes every hour, yet I think we are still actually growing stronger as a community.

I have become friends with many of you through social media and that’s why i want to share something personal about myself that’s happening at a time when many of us are feeling challenged.

I will be “off the news desk” at WCBD News 2 for several weeks.

It is not because of COVID 19.

You’ve been trusting me to tell you news and information for more than 30 years. That’s why I want to tell you exactly why I will be away from you.

I have a condition called neurofibromatosis. Simply said, wherever there are nerves in my body, tumors grow.



I recently learned the tumors on my spinal cord are growing and making it difficult to move. So I will undergo surgery Friday to reduce the size of the tumors. I’ll be in the hospital just a couple of days.

All the bridge walking, weightlifting, and yoga will be on pause for now. But don’t worry I will

be back at the anchor desk as soon as I am able.



Jimmy and Reese and of course our cat Hershey and our dog Mike are healthy and happy to take care of me.

If this had to happen at least it’s at a time when we are all being told to stay home and be still, right!?! So that’s exactly what I will be doing. Being still.

I need your positive energy and words of encouragement!

Thanks for listening.

Talk to you later

-Carolyn