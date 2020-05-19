Live Now
Watch our livestream of News 2 Midday

News 2 announces change to Tuesday night’s episodes of Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MGN

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – News 2 announced a program change for Tuesday night’s episodes of Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy, which typically airs at 7:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

These episodes will instead air at 12:35 a.m. and 1:35 a.m. Viewers should set their DVR accordingly.

Viewers will see a News 2 Town Hall that airs Tuesday night from 7:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. called South Carolina Responds: Your Questions Answered, which features interviews with Governor Henry McMaster, Senators Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham and other local and state leaders as they answer your questions about South Carolina’s COVID-19 response and recovery.

Again, these episodes of Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy will air early Wednesday at 12:35 a.m. and 1:35 a.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click for latest news and information

Upload your senior photo!

News 2: Backyard Sports

TRENDING HEADLINES