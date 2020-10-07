News 2 announces program change for Friday’s Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – WCBD News 2 announced a programming change for Friday evening’s Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy, which typically air weeknights at 7:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Because of the Senate candidate debate between Lindsey Graham and Jaime Harrison, the popular game shows will not air on News 2.

Instead, you can watch the episodes on our sister channel, the Lowcountry CW, at their normal times – 7:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Viewers who normally tape the shows should set their DVR accordingly.

