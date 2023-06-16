MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- News 2 is celebrating Nexstar Media Group, Inc.’s Founder’s Day of Caring – it’s a day where our station, or company, gives back to the community as a thank you for trusting and sharing your stories with us.

The Founder’s Day initiative, which started in 2016, gives employees paid time off to do volunteer work with non-profit organizations and public service agencies in their local communities.

Nexstar was founded two decades ago with one television station in Scranton, Pennsylvania, based on a commitment to deliver exceptional service to the local communities where we operate. As our organization grows, we continue to simultaneously raise our commitment to support the evolving needs and interests of our local viewers, hometown businesses and community organizations that we proudly serve each day. PERRY SOOK- NEXSTAR FOUNDER, CEO AND CHAIRMAN

This year, we celebrated Nexstar’s 27th birthday by volunteering at Hope to Home Furniture Resource, a Charleston-based nonprofit that provides basic home furnishings to people looking for a fresh start.

“The most difficult one is when we are dealing with children, women and children who are coming out of domestic violence or trafficking, or they have been homeless, families that have been homeless,” Hope to Home Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer Tom Young said. “Sometimes we encounter kids and this is the first time they have ever had their own bed.”

Our team spent Friday morning assembling “move-in” kits with kitchen supplies, repairing furniture, and delivering those essentials to people in need.

“We went to two houses today and made deliveries,” News 2 anchor Brendan Clark said. “The first person was sleeping on the floor, and didn’t have one piece of furniture, so we go in there, we load them up, give them a bed, give them chairs give the tables, everything he needs. He was so grateful. A veteran of ours…thank you for your service, thank you for being here. We just love to help him.”

On Hope to Home deliveries, the work extends far beyond just unloading the truck. Young says volunteers will help make the beds, hang pictures, and do whatever else is needed to transform the living space into a true home.

“Our objective is to make them as comfortable as they can be,” Young said.

For more information about how you can get involved with Hope to Home, please click here.

Nexstar Media Group is one of the largest media groups in the U.S., owning stations across the country including WCBD News 2.