News 2 Exclusive: Coach John McKissick’s family pastor speaks on his legacy

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Lowcountry football legend Coach John McKissick died on November 28 at the age of 93.

Coach McKissick won 621 games over his 62 year career, but despite all of his success, he never considered himself to be a legend.

“He never thought he was a legend. He didn’t like to be called one. John Was the kind of person who if you met him, you felt like you knew him all your life.” Pastor Mitch Huston

Pastor Mitch Huston is a close friend and pastor of the McKissick family.

He says that McKissick was truly a Greenwave for life.

“He loved the Summerville Greenwave. He always had commentary on the even after he wasn’t coaching.” Pastor Mitch Huston

Pastor Huston said that McKissick treated the student athletes as if they were his own sons.

“His last days, he would talk about “my boys”. I can’t describe the love he had for them… He never called them his team. He never said this team or that team. He always said “my boys”. Pastor Mitch Huston

Huston told News 2 that his last conversation with Coach was just a few days before his passing and he fondly remembers their last conversation.

“He told me then what he had told me everytime i had conversations about his accomplishments. He would say to me, “Pastor, I’m a fortunate man.” Pastor Mitch Huston

Coach McKissick will be remembered in the community as more than just a football coach.

“Summerville will remember him as a person who made a difference in this community and all those fathers and sons and grandsons and I’m told even great grandsons that played for him will remember him as somebody remarkable in their lives.” Pastor Mitch Huston

News 2 was told that Coach McKissick picked out a green and yellow casket before he passed away.

The funeral will take place at Bethany United Methodist Church on Monday, December 2 at 2:00 PM.