CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The News 2 Give a Pint, Get a Pint blood drive will be hosted Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You can donate at the Omar Shrine Center in Mt. Pleasant or at St. John the Beloved Catholic Church in Summerville.

All donors will get a coupon for a free pint of Ben & Jerry’s at one of their three locations in the area.

COVID-19 anti-body testing will also be available during the blood drive.