News 2 Gives Back: Helping our friends at the American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – News 2 is giving back to the community during a company-wide initiative known as Founder’s Day of Caring. It’s an opportunity for us to offer a public service to those we serve – and those who serve us – each day.

As we give back this year, it’s important for us to remember those we lost in the June 2015 shooting at Mother Emanuel AME and the firefighters who died in the June 2007 Sofa Superstore fire.

It was during these tragedies we learned the power of forgiveness and the importance of giving back to our community.

This year, we chose to volunteer at the American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge, which serves as a home away from home for cancer patients who are undergoing treatment at MUSC and Roper Hospital.

The organization provides free housing and serves as a community for patients.

While there are plenty of options for volunteering at Hope Lodge, like tidying up rooms for new guests and preparing and serving lunch, our team is focused on the community garden which serves as a serene place for guests to gather in groups and offers a quiet area for meditation.

Our team will be planting colorful flowers and beautiful new plants and assisting with landscaping to make this outdoor oasis even more welcoming and beautiful.

Staff at the Hope Lodge say they are excited to work with our team as many are avid Channel 2 viewers.

If you would like to learn more about Hope Lodge or ways to volunteer, please click here.