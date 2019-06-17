News 2 gives back to American Cancer Society on Day of Caring

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – News 2 is giving back to the community for an annual company-wide initiative called Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring.

This year, we chose to give back to the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge in downtown Charleston.

We’re giving back by planting beautiful flowers and landscaping to make the garden even more welcoming for all guests and helping clean up the kitchen after lunch was served to the lodge guests.

The Hope Lodge holds a special place in the heart of News 2’s very own Emily Cravedi, who is a cancer survivor herself and whose sister also spent time in a Hope Lodge while she was getting treatment.

“This is a cause near and dear to my heart… This is a wonderful thing and such a beautiful home and people feel like they’re at home here,” said Emily about how much she loves volunteering at the Hope Lodge.

She was not volunteering alone today because she also brought along her friend Ginger and her husband Frank.

Ginger works at Roper St. Francis in radiation and checked Emily in everyday when she was getting cancer treatment.

Ginger was excited to volunteer and even brought her husband, Frank, who was more than happy to provide some homemade spaghetti sauce for lunch.

Hope Lodge provides a staff that is there 24 hours a day, seven days a week to serve guests and help them feel at home during their stay.

“I think it’s awesome and I think that the more volunteers that they’re going to be able to get then the better it’s going to be and it’s already good. It would just sustain the excellence that they already have,” said lodge guest Robert Schatz.

News 2 meteorologist Josh Marthers believes that volunteering in the community can help bring the station even closer to the community and is grateful that Nexstar allows for employees to give back.

During this day of giving back, It’s important to remember those we lost in the June 2015 shooting at Mother Emanuel AME and the firefighters who died in the June 2007 Sofa Superstore fire.

It was during these tragedies that we learned to forgive and to love one another.

With love, also comes caring and even though it’s called the Day of Caring, caring is a trait that should continue for a lifetime.

If you want more information on how to volunteer at the Hope Lodge or if you’re interested in being a guest at the lodge, please click here.