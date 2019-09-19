News 2 is accepting nominations for 2019-2020 Cool School and Cool Teacher awards

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s that time of year again! News 2’s Cool School and Cool School Teacher segments begin soon, and we want to hear from you.

News 2 is the station you can count on to highlight the many great things taking place in our schools every week.

Last year, we highlighted more than 30 schools and teachers in Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Georgetown, Colleton, and Williamsburg Counties, and how they implemented innovative ideas and successful programs.

Do you have a teacher or school we should consider? Email your nomination to Octavia Mitchell at omitchell@wcbd.com.

Your school or teacher may be featured in one of our segments!

