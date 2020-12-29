News 2 is collecting video submissions for the 2021 Martin Luther King Jr. Day Virtual Parade

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade will look different in 2021 amid the pandemic.

This will be the first virtual MLK celebration, and you will be a big part of it. News 2 and the YWCA of Greater Charleston are collecting submissions to appear in our special coverage.

Bands, dance teams, businesses, churches, and schools are welcome to participate. Submissions from bands, choirs, dance teams, and other musical should be 3 to 5 minutes.

Messages from elected officials, community leaders, and corporate addresses should be between 30 and 60 seconds and related to the 2021 MLK Theme: “Restore the Dream. Repair our World,” social justice, or Dr. King and his legacy.

Submissions open on December 28th and the last day to submit a message or performance, utilizing the form below, is Monday, January 11th.

To submit your video, please visit: www.counton2.com/mlkday