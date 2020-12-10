News 2 is searching for the most ‘Remarkable Women’ in the Lowcountry

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – News 2 is looking to find the most remarkable women in the Lowcountry.

We’re celebrating local women that inspire, lead and forge the way for others in the community day in and day out.

In order to celebrate these women, we need your help to learn about their background and stories.

Please use the form below to nominate a Remarkable Woman in your life.

In March, we’ll highlight four local women who will be considered for Nexstar’s nationwide 2021 Woman of the Year Award.