MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- To honor our parent company’s 26th birthday, the News 2 team participated in a community service day on Friday to “2” leave the Lowcountry better than we found it!
Each year on June 17, stations around the country participate in Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring. The initiative, started in 2016 by Nexstar Founder, Chairman and CEO, Perry Sook, gives employees paid time off to do volunteer work with non-profit organizations and public service agencies in their local community.
For the past several weeks, the News 2 team has collected dozens of school supply items for Teacher’s Supply Closet, a nonprofit organization that provides free school supplies to educators in the Tri-County area who work at qualified Title I schools.
Then on Friday, decked out in News 2 gear, the team headed to the Isle of Palms to conduct a beach sweep, all with the mission of preserving one of the Lowcountry’s most precious natural resources!