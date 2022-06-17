MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- To honor our parent company’s 26th birthday, the News 2 team participated in a community service day on Friday to “2” leave the Lowcountry better than we found it!

Each year on June 17, stations around the country participate in Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring. The initiative, started in 2016 by Nexstar Founder, Chairman and CEO, Perry Sook, gives employees paid time off to do volunteer work with non-profit organizations and public service agencies in their local community.

Nexstar was founded two decades ago with one television station in Scranton, Pennsylvania, based on a commitment to deliver exceptional service to the local communities where we operate. To this day, our employees’ unwavering dedication to the people and communities we serve across the United States has been fundamental to our success as we now own or provide services to 104 television stations in 54 markets. As our organization grows, we continue to simultaneously raise our commitment to support the evolving needs and interests of our local viewers, hometown businesses and community organizations that we proudly serve each day. Perry Sook- Nexstar Founder, CEO and Chairman

For the past several weeks, the News 2 team has collected dozens of school supply items for Teacher’s Supply Closet, a nonprofit organization that provides free school supplies to educators in the Tri-County area who work at qualified Title I schools.

Then on Friday, decked out in News 2 gear, the team headed to the Isle of Palms to conduct a beach sweep, all with the mission of preserving one of the Lowcountry’s most precious natural resources!

​