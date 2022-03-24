CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Nominations were announced this week for the Charleston City Paper’s annual ‘Best of Charleston’ – a local recognition for people, companies, and leaders in the community.

Readers are invited to nominate who they think deserves recognition in a myriad of topics ranging from entertainment to shops, attractions, food and drink and those within politics, news, and the media.

Once all nominations are received and calculated, the paper unveils a final list for public voting each spring.

WCBD News 2 has been nominated in several categories, thanks to you. We invite you to select our station, platforms, and people to earn top recognition as Best of Charleston in 2022.

You can find us listed in the following categories:

Best Local Investigative Reporter: Riley Benson, Sofia deSaussure, and Brad Franko

Best Local TV Anchor: Carolyn Murray, Amaris Jenkins

Best Local TV Station: WCBD News 2

Best Local TV Sports Anchor: Mark Morgan, Dan Fanning

Best Local TV Weather Forecaster: Rob Fowler, Josh Marthers

Best Local Twitter Feed: WCBD News 2 @WCBD

Best Local Website: Count on News 2 counton2.com

Best Do-gooder: Rob Fowler

You can vote in these categories and others by clicking here.

We hope that we have earned your vote and look forward to bringing you coverage that you can count on every day.