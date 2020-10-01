News 2, Red Cross fall Blood Drive Blitz

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Count on News 2 and the American Red Cross for the fall Blood Drive Blitz on Thursday, October 22nd from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

There will be two locations in the Charleston area: the Omar Shrine Center in Mount Pleasant and the Bethany United Methodist Church in Summerville.

Giving a pint of blood will help save up to three lives. Donors will receive one ticket for free admission to Magnolia Plantation and Gardens.

Those interested in scheduling an appointment can call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org