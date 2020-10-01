News 2, Red Cross fall Blood Drive Blitz

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Count on News 2 and the American Red Cross for the fall Blood Drive Blitz on Thursday, October 22nd from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

There will be two locations in the Charleston area: the Omar Shrine Center in Mount Pleasant and the Bethany United Methodist Church in Summerville.

Giving a pint of blood will help save up to three lives. Donors will receive one ticket for free admission to Magnolia Plantation and Gardens.

Those interested in scheduling an appointment can call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES