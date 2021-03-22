News 2/Red Cross Spring Blood Drive Blitz

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Count on News 2 and the American Red Cross for the spring Blood Drive Blitz on Thursday, March 25th from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

There will be two locations in the Charleston area: the Omar Shrine Center in Mount Pleasant and the Rollins Edwards Community Center in Summerville.

Giving a pint of blood will help save up to three lives. Donors will an exclusive Red Cross t-shirt when they give blood, while supplies last.

Those interested in scheduling an appointment can call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org

