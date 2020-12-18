News 2, Red Cross to host community blood drive on December 29th

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Count on News 2 and the American Red Cross for a Blood Drive Blitz on Tuesday, December 29th from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

There will be two locations in the Charleston area: the Mount Pleasant National Guard Armory and the Bethany United Methodist Church in Summerville.

Giving a pint of blood will help save up to three lives. The Red Cross is hoping to collect a combined 254 pints of blood. Donors will receive a long sleeve t-shirt.

Those interested in scheduling an appointment can call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org