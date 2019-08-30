NEWS 2 SPECIAL: 1969 Charleston Hospital Workers Strike

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – We invite you, our viewers, to tune in Sunday at noon as we recognize the 1969 Charleston Hospital Workers Strike from historic Morris Street Baptist Church.

During this special, News 2’s Carolyn Murray speaks with three strike veterans, the women who were discriminated against and then fired when they fought for fair treatment and equal pay.

We also speak with people who stepped up to the strike front lines and suffered the consequences.

Carolyn Murray also asks Medical University of South Carolina officials about the school’s actions in the 1960s and how the fired workers improved the working conditions for all state workers.

Civil Rights – Civil Wrongs The 1969 Charleston Hospital Workers Strike airs Sunday, September 1st at 12:00 p.m. on WCBD News 2.