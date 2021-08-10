News 2 special report: What you need to know about the upcoming school year

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – We’re just days away from the start of a new school year. After an unprecedented year, some parents have questions about what this year will look like.
Many students have been learning virtually, and COVID-19 cases are still rising across the Lowcountry. We’ll bring you everything you need to know before your child goes back to school, including COVID-19 safety precautions and how districts are leveling the playing field.
Join us on Thursday, August 12th at 5:30 p.m. for our Back 2 School special.
During this half-hour special report, you’ll hear from school district leaders about their return to class plans and what they are doing to keep students and teachers safe.
VISIT NOW: News 2’s Back 2 School Headquarters
We also speak with South Carolina’s Superintendent of Education about the state of our schools and what they are doing to combat a rise in virus cases.
Everything you and your child need to know before the first bell rings – join us on Thursday, August 12th at 5:30 p.m.