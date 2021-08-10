News 2 special report: What you need to know about the upcoming school year

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – We’re just days away from the start of a new school year. After an unprecedented year, some parents have questions about what this year will look like.

Many students have been learning virtually, and COVID-19 cases are still rising across the Lowcountry. We’ll bring you everything you need to know before your child goes back to school, including COVID-19 safety precautions and how districts are leveling the playing field.

Join us on Thursday, August 12th at 5:30 p.m. for our Back 2 School special.

During this half-hour special report, you’ll hear from school district leaders about their return to class plans and what they are doing to keep students and teachers safe.

We also speak with South Carolina’s Superintendent of Education about the state of our schools and what they are doing to combat a rise in virus cases.

Everything you and your child need to know before the first bell rings – join us on Thursday, August 12th at 5:30 p.m.