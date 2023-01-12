MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – In order to fulfill our obligations to our cable, satellite, and telco partners, on January 12, WCBD-TV News 2 will begin making its newscasts available on counton2.com two hours after their live broadcast over-the-air.

We will continue to make highlights of our newscasts available to you through video clips and other coverage of our stories that matter to you and your family.

Rest assured, breaking news and important weather updates will continue to be offered on counton2.com as they occur, and on our mobile apps and the WCBD Facebook and Twitter pages.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause our dedicated online viewers.