HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – News 2 and the Today Show’s 3rd Hour will kick off the summer with a live broadcast from Hilton Head Island on Friday morning.

The day starts with a special News 2 Today broadcast – featuring Octavia Mitchell, Josh Marthers, and Hanna Powers – on their road trip to Hilton Head Island beginning at 4:30 a.m.

Our team will highlight culture, food and everything that makes the Lowcountry stand out. Plus, they will chat with Al Roker, Craig Melvin and the team during our special broadcast.

News 2 Today and Chef BJ Dennis

The team caught up with Charleston native chef BJ Dennis, who infuses the flavors and culture of the Lowcountry and Gullah Geechee into delectable dishes.

Al Roker, Craig Melvin, Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer will showcase their trip to the Lowcountry when Today’s 3rd Hour begins at 9:00 a.m.

“We are so thrilled,” said Al Roker in an interview with News 2’s Octavia Mitchell. “It’s our first big live remote since the pandemic. We are thrilled to be heading down to South Carolina. Of course, my compatriot, Craig Melvin, is always referring to South Carolina as “God’s country,” so we can’t wait to experience it for ourselves.”

Dylan Dreyer will have details about an early morning expedition along the beach where she learned about a popular visitor to the coast – not tourists, as Al Roker said, but loggerhead sea turtles who often nest this time of year and shares how the sea turtle patrols go to great lengths to protect the species.

Plus, the Today Show crew will try their hand at fishing. A local guide will take them out on the water where they will, perhaps, catch some dinner.

Charleston native Charlamagne tha God will quiz Craig Melvin about his knowledge of South Carolina and some well-known chefs in both the Charleston and Hilton Head areas will be on hand to share some Lowcountry flavor.

Plenty of surprise guests will also be on hand for the broadcast.

—

News 2’s Josh Marthers helped Al Roker and the Today Show last summer as they set a Guinness World Record title by hosting the longest online weather reporting relay.

—

The Today Show made their way to downtown Charleston for a live broadcast at the 14th annual Charleston Wine and Food Festival. Kathie Lee and other anchors showcased some of the area’s culinary offerings.

—

WATCH: Al joined Storm Team 2’s Rob Fowler from Harbour Town on Hilton Head Island in 2015 as part of Rokerthon 2.