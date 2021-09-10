News 2 will participate in Today Show’s ‘Coronavirus and the Classroom Town Hall’ Monday morning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – News 2 will participate in a coronavirus town hall with the Today Show on Monday morning.

‘Coronavirus and the Classroom Town Hall’ will feature Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona.

The town hall will focus on the biggest issues facing the new school year and the concerns being raised by both parents and teachers.

Plus, you’ll hear directly from students and how they are feeling returning to the classroom after an unprecedented year.

We’ll see you Monday morning on News 2 and the Today Show.

