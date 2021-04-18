News 2’s Carolyn Murray honored for her achievements and dedication to the community

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – News 2 anchor Carolyn Murray was honored during a special event on Sunday.

Murray was recognized by the Channel Consulting Firm, along with members of the community, friends and family for her many achievements and dedication to the community.

“I am blessed because I love and I’m able to love,” she said after receiving the award on Sunday. “There’s a saying, beware of unearned wisdom. The year of 2020 was a year that I learned that I was truly, most at peace when I was listening to myself.”

Murray says it was a day to remember for the rest of her life.

“Dozens of genuinely kind-hearted family and friends wore masks, sat socially distanced, and listened as I talked about my 13-month journey of health recovery and restoration,” she said about the event.