News 2’s Carolyn Murray to host virtual discussion on COVID-19 and its impact on the community

This special discussion will take place Wednesday from 7:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – It has been six months since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic, and much has changed not only across the world, but right here in the Lowcountry.

From school closures and changes to the many businesses and communities impacted and jobs lost, health risks and dangers posed by the virus, the rise in positive cases, and testing woes – a lot has been on your mind.

News 2’s Carolyn Murray will moderate a virtual roundtable discussion with health experts and community leaders from across the tri-county area as they discuss the virus and its impact on the local community, thanks to a partnership with The Progressive Club.

During this special event, you’ll hear from State Rep. Wendell Gilliard, SCDHEC’s Regional Medical Director of the Lowcountry Dr. Katherine Richardson, Dr. Thaddeus J Bell, MUSC’s Dr. Michael Schmidt, and Easter Laroche, Victims Advocate for the Charleston County Sheriff’s Department, among others.

Join us on counton2.com and Facebook Live for COVID Crisis: Surviving a Pandemic in the Lowcountry on Wednesday from 7:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.