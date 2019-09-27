News 2’s Carolyn Murray to moderate Charleston mayoral forum Friday night

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – All six candidates running for Mayor of Charleston will participate in a forum Friday night.

It happens at Seacoast Church’s campus in West Ashley beginning at 7:00 p.m.

News 2’s Carolyn Murray will moderate the forum with questions for the candidates.

Candidates will include incumbent Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, Charleston City Councilman Mike Seekings, Charleston City Councilman Gary White, former Charleston City Councilman Maurice Washington, West Ashley resident Sheri Irwin, and James Island resident Michelle Renee Orth.

Doors for the event will open at 6:15 p.m. News 2 will livestream the forum at counton2.com.