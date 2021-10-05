News 2’s Carolyn Murray to moderate law enforcement and criminal justice forum

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Forum will hold an online roundtable Wednesday focused on law enforcement and criminal justice equity.

Panelists will discuss the results of a local survey that revealed a “high level of community consensus” for action on specific criminal justice and policing strategies.

They will also touch on community expectations and transformations needed in South Carolina’s criminal justice system.

Kristy Danford, Project Director of the Charleston County Criminal Justice Council, will host Wednesday’s event along with News 2’s Carolyn Murray, who is set to moderate the forum.

Organizers say topics will range from accountability to policing, pretrial justice, criminal justice, coordinating councils, punishment and rehabilitation.

Panelists include Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson, Gary Raney, President of GAR, Inc., Jerry Blassingame, Founder and CEO of Soteria Community Development Corporation, along with Laurie Garduque, Criminal Justice Director, John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation.

You can register to attend the special event, which runs from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. by clicking here.