News 2’s Carolyn Murray to moderate virtual conversation on the life and legacy of John Lewis

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Civil rights legend and former U.S. Representative John Lewis passed away Friday at age 80. A special virtual conversation will be held Tuesday night to reflect on his life and legacy and to discuss the effect Rep. Lewis had on the Lowcountry and across America.

Lewis was the youngest and last survivor of the Big Six civil rights activists who organized the 1963 March on Washington, and spoke shortly before the group’s leader, Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., gave his “I Have a Dream” speech.

News 2’s Carolyn Murray will host Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy as local and community leaders remember and honor the Congressman who pushed for equality and fairness throughout his life.

U.S. Congressman Joe Cunningham, State Rep. JA More, Charleston NAACP President Dot Scott, former Lewis aide Sam Skardon, Rev. Demett Jenkins with the Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy, and Rev. Kylon Middleton from Mt. Zion AME Church are set to join the panel.

The virtual conversation will take place between 7:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. on News 2’s Facebook page. You can find the special Facebook Live by visiting www.facebook.com/WCBDNews2/live or clicking here.