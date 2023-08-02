NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – News 2 is one day into 2023’s Clear the Shelters campaign.

It’s an annual effort to find homes for shelter animals across the Lowcountry. Charleston Animal Society is just one of many local shelters excited to be teaming up with News 2 for another year of the month-long initiative.

NBC stations across the US are teaming up with hundreds of shelters to host Clear the Shelters this August. It’s a nationwide pet adoption and donation campaign to help animals in need find loving homes.

Since its inception in 2015, more than 860,000 pets have been rescued during this program. Locally, News 2 helped well over 1,000 pets connect with families last year and is looking forward to another year of highlighting our Lowcountry shelters.

News 2 spoke with Charleston Animal Society’s Kay Hyman who said their shelter relies on support from the community.

“We have four full-time veterinarians a whole veterinary staff that not only does spade nuder but also does all those critical things. Like Van, the dog who came in had to have emergency surgery on his ears that were ripped off, it’s just a lot of things that our team does. We couldn’t do that without donations and without the support of people adopting,” said Hyman.

Learn about other adoption incentives from area shelters by clicking here.

