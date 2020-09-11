News 2’s Octavia Mitchell to host ‘Hope Walk’ to end domestic violence

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Local leaders and organizations are joining forces to sponsor a ‘Hope Walk’ against domestic violence on September 19th.

The goal is to bring awareness to what they say is the number one crime in South Carolina, and to help support victims in a crisis.

On September 19th victims will be speaking out and telling their stories of survival. We are asking that the community join us and help speak out for those whose voices have been silenced.

News 2’s Octavia Mitchell will host the virtual event, which will feature Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds, Mayor John Tecklenburg, State Reps. Wendell Gillard and JA Moore, State Sen. Marlon Kimpson, and US Rep. Joe Cunningham, along with victims and advocates of domestic violence.

The 2020 Hope Walk against Domestic Violence will be presented virtually on Saturday, September 19th beginning at 8 a.m., or you can attend in-person on the Arthur Ravenel Bridge.

You can join on Zoom by clicking here and entering Meeting ID: 834 9583 1468 and Passcode: 670450