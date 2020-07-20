News 2’s signal may be interrupted due to tower work Monday and Tuesday

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Over the air and some satellite viewers might notice a slight interruption with News 2’s signal this week.

Crews will be performing antenna work for another tenant on WCBD’s tower Monday and Tuesday. To protect the workers, the transmitter must be shut down for a period each day.

The timing will be between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Our signal to the cable companies and OTT providers will not be interrupted. We apologize for the inconvenience.

You can watch each News 2 broadcast online and for free by visiting www.counton2.com/watch-live/ (or by clicking here) during regular news times.