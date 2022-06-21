JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A new “next-gen” KFC restaurant, if approved, could be on the way to James Island.

The Town of James Island Board of Zoning Appeals will discuss Tuesday night a proposal to build a new KFC quick-service restaurant near the intersection of Folly and Camp roads.

In their proposal to the town, the KFC Corporation said it would work to avoid “any negative impact” on the surrounding James Island community and will focus on development so that it is consistent with the town’s comprehensive plan.

KFC also plans to construct a bus shelter near the front of the property in conjunction with the town’s “Transportation Element Goal,” which aims to promote a “safe and inclusive transportation network” within James Island.

The reimagined restaurant experience will include a large patio for outdoor seating, drive-thru, and would be pedestrian-friendly.

Approximately 12 community members will staff the fried chicken restaurant.